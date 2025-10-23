Local care home resident delights in heart-warming reunion with previous manager

A heart-warming reunion took place as a resident of Claremont Parkway Care Home in Kettering, who had her wish granted to reconnect with a beloved former Home Manager. Mary Heyward, who has been part of the care home family for over a year, expressed her desire to visit Katie Wilkinson, the previous temporary Home Manager who had left a lasting impression on her. Thanks to the thoughtful arrangement by the new Home Manager, Joanna Mosses, Mary and a group of residents set off on a delightful morning trip to Barchester Care Home, Bayleaf, in Huntingdon, where Katie is General Manager.

The reunion was filled with joy as Katie warmly welcomed Mary and the other residents, treating them to tea and delicious cake prepared by the home's talented chef. As they shared stories and cherished memories, it was evident how much the visit meant to Mary and how deeply she valued the connection with Katie during her time at the Kettering home.

Reflecting on the heart-warming reunion, Katie expressed her delight at seeing Mary and the other residents, emphasising the importance of fostering friendships between the sister care homes. She also looked forward to more visits and continued connection in the future.

General Manager Joanna Mosses highlighted the profound impact that the reunion had on Mary, emphasising the significance of fulfilling such a meaningful wish and nurturing the supportive environment that the care home strives to provide.

Katie and Mary reunite and spend time chatting about those cherished memories

Mary had a wonderful time and couldn’t contain her excited on the way home as she chatted about home much she enjoyed the visit with Katie.

This heart-warming story serves as a reminder of the power of connection and the lasting impact of genuine care and support.