Lifeguard at Lutterworth Leisure Centre hopes to inspire others

A lifeguard and team leader at Lutterworth Leisure Centre says she aims to inspire others with her lifeguarding journey.

Speaking to mark International Lifeguard Appreciation Day (Thursday, July 31), Kaitlyn Peberdy described her passion for saving lives and the importance of the role.

The 23-year-old has been fully qualified for two years and is an employee of award-winning leisure operator Everyone Active, who operate Lutterworth Leisure Centre in partnership with Harborough District Council.

“I’ve always been around water and have always done it. I like kayaking, I like paddleboarding, I do it all really,” said Kaitlyn, who lives in Leicester.

Everyone Active lifeguard and team leader Kaitlyn Peberdy

“From a young age, water sports were important to my family. When my sister decided to do the Rookie Lifeguard course, that’s how I really got into it.

“I went to a beach event as a volunteer at 16 and someone there said I would be good as an instructor, just because I was good with the kids.

“I decided two years ago that I was in the wrong job and I did my lifeguard course and that’s how I got here.

“I started off as a casual for a few months, then I went into a 30-hour contract. I was working and at uni and then became team leader. In April, I went 50-50 so I’ve progressed quite quickly.

“I love my job. It’s a life skill. I’m all about inspiring others and showing that it does happen and it can happen if you put your mind to it.”

Kaitlyn says self-belief and following training protocols are key to success as a lifeguard.

“Be confident in what you do – you know what you are doing,” she said.

“You have to be alert all the time. It’s about following the protocols you have trained for and if you follow those, you will be fine.

“I try to be the best I can and always try to improve.”

Kaitlyn recently rescued a swimmer during the Toughest Mudder Event at Belvoir Castle in June, an event live streamed around the world.

And her regular job at Lutterworth Leisure Centre gives her day-to-day satisfaction.

“I just like it, it’s fun, said Kaitlyn.

“I have a lot of regular customers who make me come back. The colleagues keep me going and I’m happy to teach anybody anything if they want to learn.”