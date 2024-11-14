Letter: Thank you to a very kind person today in Aldi
I visited the Aldi store in Market Harborough between 9.30 and 10.15 this morning -14th November.
When I arrived home I found that I had mislaid my small black wallet.
I telephoned the Aldi head office and the operator contacted the Market Harborough store and my wallet had been handed in.
The store did not take any details from the very kind person who handed in my wallet, but I hope they read this in the Harborough Mail and accept my very grateful thanks.