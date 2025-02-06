Leicestershire residents living with diabetes gain early access to new device

The diabetes community in Leicestershire is among the first in the UK to benefit from a new continuous glucose monitor (CGM), designed to simplify diabetes management.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The innovative CareSens Air device is being piloted at five local practices during February, with feedback actively gathered from those using the device and healthcare teams. The evaluation phase will take place in February, with insights used to refine service delivery and inform wider rollout plans.

Launched by Spirit Health, it is a 15-day wearable CGM which delivers glucose readings every five minutes directly to a smartphone – offering real-time data to improve diabetes management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People living with diabetes can also track their glucose trends and receive personalised alerts, while healthcare professionals gain access to detailed reports and live monitoring via the Sens365 platform.

Mahesh Mistry

Mahesh Mistry, Head of Optimisation, Spirit Health, said: “This pilot project represents an exciting step forward for diabetes care in Leicestershire.

“By gathering valuable feedback from people living with diabetes and practice teams, we’re aiming to fine-tune how this technology can be implemented effectively to deliver maximum benefit to the community.”

The pilot programme will focus on service delivery, support, technology use and overall impact and the findings will play a vital role in shaping the future of diabetes care.

To find out more contact Richard Chrystal, Medicine Optimisation Account Manager, Spirit Health [email protected]