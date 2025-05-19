Leicestershire Nurse wins special recognition award

A Melton Mowbray Nurse has scooped an award recognising her work in helping patients and in the development of nurses.

Juliet Powell, who works in London, is a Specialist Practice Development Nurse, a Registered Overseas Nurse and a Co-Chair of the Multicultural Network at Cygnet Health Care. She received a special recognition award from Cygnet Group’s Director of Nursing, David Wilmott, at Cygnet Health and Social Care’s annual nursing awards.

The Cygnet Nursing Conference and Awards took place last week at the National Motorcycle Museum in Birmingham.

Reflecting on her achievement, Juliet, who has been in her role for nearly three years, said: “Winning this prestigious award came as a surprise and I had mixed emotions, I was overjoyed and speechless. Receiving this award is truly humbling.

“Nursing has always been my passion from a very young age and being recognised for my dedication is a moment I will cherish forever. This recognition is a testament not only to my journey but to the collective achievements of the incredible nurses I have the privilege of mentoring and offering pastoral support to.

“I love my job as I get to help other nurses become confident and skilled professionals. Watching them gradually develop, thrive, gain confidence and embrace their potential gives me the greatest joy. Nursing is more than patient care, it’s about fostering the next generation of healthcare leaders. I take immense pride in supporting nurses as they progress in their careers.

“Their successes are my successes, and nothing brings me more fulfilment than helping them unlock their true potential. My journey with overseas nurses has been one of pride and joy through the different challenges that come with cultural adaptation into new ways of working and living. I am very grateful that I can do this and be recognised for my work.”

The event was hosted by David Wilmott, who said: “The awards provide an opportunity for staff to nominate colleagues for the exceptional work that they do. This year we had a record number of nominations and it gives me enormous pleasure to recognise people like Juliet who make outstanding contributions to the care that our service users and residents receive.”