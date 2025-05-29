Leicestershire locals share career wins as sustainability bootcamp re-opens

Skills Bootcamp in Sustainability & Environmental Management

After the success of last year’s Skills Bootcamp, the fully-funded, flexible training programme designed to help local residents build careers in sustainability is now open for its next round of students.

Previous learners have gone on to a range of sustainable careers including:

For 22-year-old Daria, the Skills Bootcamp was the launchpad into her dream career:

“I graduated from university with a degree in Fashion Buying with Marketing in September 2024. I was looking for a job in sustainability, after completing a placement as a Sustainable Supply Chain Coordinator… I now work as a Responsible Sourcing Advisor for the largest construction and infrastructure company in the UK.”

“I would recommend the course to anyone looking to progress in their career and move into sustainability.”

Career changer, Tolu, moved from Business Development into a Sustainability Manager role following the course, said:

“This Bootcamp has been a real stepping stone in my career journey. It didn’t just help me learn about sustainability, it gave me the confidence to see myself as a leader in the space.”

The Skills Bootcamp in Sustainability & Environmental Management, delivered by charities PECT and Change Agents UK as part of the Government’s Skills for Life initiative, is helping people across the region take the next step into a green job or promotion.

Open to adults aged 19+ living or working in Leicestershire, the 10-week online course is aimed at jobseekers, career changers, and employees looking to upskill for sustainability-related roles. The course includes live sessions, expert guidance, professional certifications, and wraparound career support – all designed to help learners succeed in the growing green economy.

Course Highlights

Free, 10-week, part-time online course

Ideal for unemployed adults, career changers, and employees looking to upskill

Includes career coaching and support with applications and interviews

Leads to two professional body memberships (IEMA and CIWM)

Open to individuals living or working in Leicestershire

No prior sustainability experience is needed – just a commitment to learning and taking a positive step towards a greener future.

Learn more & apply here: https://www.iie.uk.com/skills-bootcamp/leicestershire/