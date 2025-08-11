Leicestershire Ladies strip off at pub for Baby Nazario’s charity calendar

The first official photoshoot for #TeamNazario: The Bare Edition has taken place at The Shoemakers Pub in New Parks, kicking off a bold charity project to raise vital funds for a brave Leicester baby in need of life-changing equipment.

The campaign, led by Leicester-based photographer and social media marketing expert Estelle Keeber, will see dozens of local volunteers posing tastefully nude in fun and quirky venues across the city. Proceeds will go towards specialist seating and bathing equipment for 14-month-old Nazario, who lives with Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy (H.I.E.), severe brain damage caused by a lack of oxygen at birth. His condition means he cannot sit, feed, or hold his head independently, and he faces daily challenges including dystonia, myoclonic jerks, and breathing difficulties. Despite repeated appeals, NHS funding for the equipment has been refused.

The Shoemakers Pub, run by landlady Hayley McDonnell, provided the perfect backdrop for the first shoot. The atmosphere was upbeat and full of camaraderie, with models Jamie Johnson, Amy Cipriano, Jenny Tugeman, and mother-and-daughter duo Abigail and Tracy May laughing together as they posed behind the bar, played pool, enjoyed a drink in the beer garden, and even tried out the bouncy castle—kindly provided by Steve Tompkins from Astar Bouncy Castles.

For Tracy May, taking part was as much about personal growth as it was about fundraising. “When beautiful women come together, the magical begins,” she said with a smile. “This shoot has helped my confidence in so many ways—and just helping the cause gives you the extra push to just do it.”

Local businesswoman and photographer Estelle Keeber with models from the calendar shoot at The shoemakers Pub.

Her daughter Abigail agreed, describing it as “a chance to be around beautiful women and remind myself of how strong we are. When I hear there’s a chance to help a mum and her son in need, it’s beautiful how fellow women get up and support each other—just girls supporting girls.”

Jenny Tugeman, who is also training for the Great North Run to raise money for Alzheimer’s charities, didn’t hesitate to sign up. “Because we care, we will be bare,” she laughed. “Nazario needs our help to get the most out of life and the equipment that will make him more comfortable in his everyday life—and if that means me taking a few items of clothing off, then so be it.”

For Jamie Johnson, the cause was personal. “I grew up being close friends with Nazario’s grandmother and feel grateful to be given the chance to help make a difference to her grandson’s quality of life,” she explained. “Every child should be given an equal chance and fair start in life.”

This isn’t Estelle’s first time creating a charity calendar—over 15 years ago, she raised more than £1,000 with the Dexter’s Dreamgirls calendar, and she hopes to exceed that total this time.

Baby Nazario has complex needs.

“As a small business owner and a mother myself, I think it’s so important to do as much as possible to support where I can,” Estelle said. “This calendar is about hope, community, and showing what can happen when people come together. Nazario’s family shouldn’t have to fight alone—and it’s a pleasure to do my bit to help make sure he gets the equipment and support he needs.”

The campaign is still looking for a main sponsor to cover the printing costs of the first 250 calendars—a unique opportunity for a local business to gain visibility while supporting an extraordinary cause.

For more information, to get involved, or to offer sponsorship, contact Estelle Keeber on Instagram @estellekeeberofficial