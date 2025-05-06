Leicestershire housebuilder donates more than £2,200 to four local organisations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local housebuilder is supporting four Leicestershire organisations in their missions to help the community.

Redrow Midlands, which is currently building at Hugglescote Grange, in Coalville, and Chantry Mews, in New Lubbesthorpe, has donated a total of £2,271 to Whitwick St John the Baptist CE Primary School, Leicestershire Junior Darts Academy, 1st Hugglescote Scout Group and Leicestershire Community Parks as part of its Community Fund initiative.

The fund, which was launched last year, provides community organisations with donations to help them thrive, with local causes encouraged to apply for their share of a £7,500 pot.

Whitwick St John the Baptist CE Primary School is supporting an initiative to ensure girls have equal access to football at primary school level. A £360 donation from Redrow Midlands has been used to purchase brand-new football kits to inspire and empower the school’s girls’ team.

Members of the Whitwick St John Baptist School girls' football team celebrating their new kits

Lee Swales, Deputy Headteacher, said: “Our school has a long-standing tradition of fostering a love of sport among our students. Thanks to Redrow’s kind donation, we can continue to inspire our students and ensure that every child, regardless of gender, can participate in and enjoy football.

“By breaking down barriers and hosting a supportive environment, we can empower girls to embrace their love for the sport and pursue their dreams on and off the field.”

The 1st Hugglescote Scout Group also received £571 of funding to purchase new equipment and furniture to help turn their storage room into a brand-new playroom. This makeover will help the group launch its new Squirrels section for children aged four to six.

Meanwhile, the Leicestershire Junior Darts Academy benefitted from a £700 donation for lighting to make its venue in Hugglescote a lot brighter and safer for team sessions. The academy encourages juniors who are passionate about darts to get involved at grassroots level, with the opportunity to progress.

Finally, Leicestershire Community Parks Project received £640 to purchase new equipment for its tennis coaching initiative. The funds will help volunteers deliver free tennis lessons to the local community in the form of taster days at local schools.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director at Redrow Midlands, said: “We are delighted to be able to support these amazing local groups with our latest Community Fund donations.

“We are committed to building thriving communities within our developments and are proud to support exceptional organisations that are dedicated to serving the residents of Leicestershire. We hope our donations will enable these groups to continue their important work in helping others in the community.”