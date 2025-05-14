Leicestershire charity receives £46,200 from Severn Trent Community Fund

WFL Garden

Leicester-based arts and education organisation, Pedestrian, has received a grant of £46,265 from the Severn Trent Community Fund, to transform a former bank into an accessible community hub.

The former Yorkshire bank on Horsefair Street, Leicester will be transformed into a thriving community hub with multi-purpose workshop spaces, community meeting rooms, recording studios and much more to benefit children, young people and the local community more broadly.

The space has already been acquired by Pedestrian, which currently occupies the first and second floors of the same building. The charity will relocate its operation to the ground floor once the refurbishment is completed.

Operating for over 27 years, Pedestrian provides arts and creative-led programmes of education, outreach and training to children, young people and adults up to the age of 25. Each year the charity supports some 2200 people.

People who use the service are often at risk, socially excluded, in challenging circumstances, or experiencing disadvantages and Pedestrian engages professional artists and creative practitioners across programmes of work to boost core life skills such as confidence, resilience, self-determination and a desire to learn and progress.

Hema Badger-Mistry, CEO Pedestrian, said: “Our current space on the upper floors of our building mean that we’re not currently fully accessible and we’ve not been able to support people with physical disabilities or mobility issues as the only access is via a staircase. By transferring to the ground floor, we’ll be able to ensure that our spaces are open to as many people as possible, and the additional space will allow us to expand the number and range of programmes we offer.

“We see this hub as representing a home for creativity and a beacon of opportunity for people who might otherwise not have access to these life-changing experiences. This grant will be instrumental in helping us create a fully accessible, multi-purpose community space and we’re really grateful to the Community Fund for supporting us in this way.”

Pedestrian provides its services across a series of programmes, including Alternative Education Provision (AEP) which offers an accredited option to traditional school for children aged 14-16; early intervention and outreach with schools, local groups and partner organisations; and providing support to those interested in working in the creative sector through training, placements and qualifications.

The refurbishment is also being supported by Trinity Building Consultancy, a B Corp certified building surveying and project management consultancy firm on a pro-bono basis who will project management the construction.

Sue Heyes, Community Fund Officer at Severn Trent, said: “Pedestrian has been a part of the Leicester community for a long time and they’ve helped to support countless people over the years. Their transfer to the ground floor will quite literally open the doors for a whole new section of people who could benefit massively from their help and support and we’re really proud to have been able to support their ambition.”

To find out more about the Severn Trent Community Fund, visit stwater.co.uk and search for Community Fund.