Leicestershire care providers urged to safeguard services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A leading specialist insurer for the care sector is urging Leicestershire providers to take proactive steps to safeguard their services against key risks that threaten their operations.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local care industry is facing increasing challenges, with rising demand and evolving risks putting pressure on providers. According to the latest data from the Department of Health and Social Care, as of the last week of December 2024, approximately 12,290 adults were receiving local authority-provided or organised long-term care across Leicestershire – a figure that represents a 1% decrease compared to the same period in 2023 [1], highlighting the need for sustained support and adaptation across the sector amid ongoing pressures.

At the same time, care providers are dealing with staff shortages. Data from Skills for Care reveals that, as of February 2025, the care industry in the East Midlands has a vacancy rate of 6.9% [2]. These challenges are expected to intensify with upcoming changes to UK immigration rules, which will further restrict the recruitment of overseas care workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Eccles, head of distribution at Ansvar, said: “The care sector is facing both operational and financial challenges. While the upcoming Independent Commission of Adult Social Care Reform and the introduction of the Better Care Fund Policy Framework 2025-2026 are likely to have a positive impact, Leicestershire care providers will not benefit immediately. It’s therefore crucial that they are aware of the growing risks and take proactive steps to mitigate them.”

Ansvar Insurance is encouraging Shropshire care providers to strengthen risk management amid mounting pressures

Alongside demand and workforce shortages, the sector faces growing cyber risks. Increased reliance on digital systems makes data breaches a serious financial and reputational threat. According to a report commissioned by the Department of Health and Social Care, care providers that experienced at least one cyber incident in the past three years faced an average cost of £9,528 per incident [3].

At the same time, there is the pressure to uphold health and safety standards, reduce the risk of personal accidents, manage public liability exposure and remain fully compliant with a complex regulatory landscape.

David Eccles added: “There’s no doubt that care providers across the county deliver outstanding support to those who need it most. With the right strategies in place, they are well-positioned to navigate today’s challenges and continue making a vital difference in their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By regularly reviewing risk management practices, investing in staff development, strengthening cybersecurity and ensuring their insurance is tailored to the unique needs of the sector, care providers can move forward with confidence and resilience.”