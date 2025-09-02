Leicestershire-based additional needs support service secures £15,000 funding

The Opportunity Club

The Opportunity Club, a day and evening support group service based in Leicestershire, has secured £15,000 in funding from First Enterprise under the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme.

The service offers day and evening support group sessions for young adults with additional mental health needs, ASD, ADHD, and mild to moderate learning disabilities. The Opportunity Club incorporates fun as well as learning into the sessions to promote working towards better life skills and independence.

Founder Kay Lloyd was inspired to start her business when she became aware of the limited availability of services for young adults with additional needs. Kay has a training background in mental health nursing, as well as experience caring for those with learning disabilities and Autism Spectrum Disorder.

There are now more than 1.7 million pupils in the UK with special education needs, and services are underfunded and overstretched with high levels of demand, making businesses like The Opportunity Club a vital part of the support network.

The funding from First Enterprise has been used to cover set up costs for the business, including rent payments, as well as initial salaries for the staff and transportation.

First Enterprise provides business loans ranging from £500 - £250,000, which are funded through several regional funds, for start-ups and SMEs that are unable to borrow from traditional high-street lenders. The not-for-profit organisation reinvests any surplus into loan funds to further support economic growth and job creation in the local communities.

Kay Lloyd, Founder of The Opportunity Club, comments: “Securing funding to support areas like marketing and hiring was a key challenge, especially while trying to stay flexible with my business model and finances. My experience with First Enterprise was super, I received very warm and receptive support from my advisor and everyone in the team I spoke to. I would really recommend them and wouldn’t be where I am today without them.”

James Minott, Business Advisor at First Enterprise, comments: “Kay’s vision for The Opportunity Club was truly inspirational and moving. I am confident in her experience and really enjoyed working with her to get this application completed! I can see the service being an important stepping stone for young adults with additional needs. I wish Kay all the best with her business.”

Louise McCoy, Managing Director, Start Up Loans Products, British Business Bank, added: "Start Up Loans is in a unique position to be able to back businesses like The Opportunity Club, which might struggle for financial backing from other sources. It is really good to know our start up finance helped this business get started and is creating jobs and opportunities.”