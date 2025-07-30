Leicester photographer launches bold calendar campaign to support Baby Nazario after NHS refusal

Nazario is diagnosed with H.I.E. (Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy) a condition caused by a lack of oxygen to the brain.

Leicester-based photographer and social media marketing expert Estelle Keeber is leading a bold new campaign to support a brave local baby, by creating a cheeky, community-powered naked charity calendar with a powerful purpose.

Under the banner #TeamNazario: The Bare Edition, Estelle is rallying volunteers, local businesses, and sponsors to help raise urgent funds for 14-month-old Nazario, who lives with severe brain damage and complex medical needs following complications at birth.

Nazario’s story is both heart-wrenching and inspiring. After a traumatic labour, he was diagnosed with H.I.E. (Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy) a condition caused by a lack of oxygen to the brain. He has spent much of his short life in and out of hospital, battling infections and enduring countless tests, scans, and surgeries. Despite his strength and resilience, Nazario now faces daily challenges with muscle tone, movement, and feeding, and is currently awaiting multiple procedures, including a PEG tube and the removal of a laryngeal myxoma.

His family have been fighting since November 2024 to secure a specialist wheelchair, bathing aid, and seating support, but after four NHS funding refusals, they’ve been left with no choice but to try and raise the money themselves.

On their fundraising page, Nazario’s mum writes: “I watched your tiny body turn from pink to blue… NICU is a journey they try to prepare you for, but nothing prepares you for the pain in your heart. Life’s tough but you are tougher. Your smile lights up the room, and honestly, I’ve never met a person brighter than you.”

Moved by his story, Estelle has launched #TeamNazario: The Bare Edition, bringing together a cast of courageous local volunteers, of all shapes, ages and backgrounds, to pose tastefully nude at fun and unexpected Leicester locations.

“This calendar is about hope, community, and showing what can happen when people come together,” Estelle says. “Nazario’s family shouldn’t have to fight alone, and they won’t. Together we can raise funds, raise awareness, and raise spirits.”

Estelle, who will shoot and design the calendar herself, is no stranger to combining creativity with community. Over a decade ago, she raised over £1,000 with her Dexter’s Dream Girls calendar and has since taken on high-profile charity challenges -including the Freeze Your Bits Off walk for Prostaid and an extreme climb for Women’s Aid, which raised over £1,000 in sponsorship.

She’ll also be appearing in one of the calendar photos herself - a nod to her naturist lifestyle and belief in body positivity and bravery.

About the Campaign – #TeamNazario: The Bare Edition

The campaign invites the people of Leicester to get involved in any way they can, whether by modelling, sponsoring, sharing the story, or offering a quirky venue for a photoshoot.

Estelle is currently looking for:

A headline sponsor to cover the cost of printing the first 200 calendars

12 businesses to sponsor each month of the calendar

Volunteer models from all backgrounds

Local venues including cafes, pubs, salons, and other unique spaces

Help with spreading the word across media and social platforms

All profits will go directly to Nazario’s care fund, helping his family purchase the essential equipment denied through traditional channels.

To get involved with #TeamNazario: The Bare Edition, contact Estelle Keeber via email [email protected]

To read more about Nazario’s story or donate directly, visit the family’s GoFundMe page https://gofund.me/a1b058ea