Leicester care home enjoys ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ with local community and MP

Residents with care home colleague at HC-One care home

Harley Grange Care Home, run by HC-One, located in Leicester, Leicestershire, welcomed visitors and guests from their local community to participate in this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations from Monday 16th June until Sunday 22nd June 2025.

The homes main celebration events took place during Care Home Open Weekend between Friday 20th June and Sunday 22nd June 2025.Harley Grange Care Home will be welcoming residents, colleagues, friends, family and the wider community to their Care Home Open Week Garden party on Friday 20th June from 11am where there will be a local singer performing (at 4.15pm), a prize bingo, a raffle, a buffet and a variety of games.

Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities.The week will offer care homes the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are offered to residents.

The event is also a reminder to the homes’ neighbours that they are there if they need support.Throughout the week, residents, colleagues, families, and friends enjoyed a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home.

HC-One’s Harley Grange Care Home

The event also sought to connect the homes with their neighbours, highlighting the communal support that the home can provide. HC-One’s chosen theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week was ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ emulating the nostalgic feel of British summer holidays with a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home.The home and members of the local community came together to celebrate summertime memories, past and present, and hosted a fabulous Summer Weekender event.

On Tuesday 17th June, Harley Grange Care Home welcomed in Shockat Adam, Member of Parliament (MP) for Leicester South. Home Manager at HC-One’s Harley Grange Care Home, Justyna Szewczyk, enjoyed meeting MP Shockat Adam and chatting to him about what life is like at Harley Grange Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Leicester community.

MP Shockat Adam enjoyed a tour round the 26 bedded residential, nursing, nursing dementia and residential dementia care home, including the hair salon, lounge, premier bedrooms, and garden.

Harley Grange Care Home was adorned in a variety of summer themed decorations, emulating the nostalgic feel of British summer holidays past and present provided a perfect setting for everyone to come together as a community, and to learn more about life at the care home.

As well as providing a space for existing relatives and residents to celebrate life at the home, visitors were encouraged to hear directly from colleagues in the home about what a rewarding career in care looks like as well as opportunities for community engagement and about the volunteering roles on offer within the home.

Justyna Szewczyk, Home Manager at HC-One’s Harley Grange Care Home, commented:

“It was a real pleasure to open our doors to the local community for Care Home Open Week. The atmosphere at Harley Grange was full of joy, laughter and connection, it truly felt like a celebration of everything that makes our home so special. From residents and their loved ones to local visitors and community partners, everyone came together to enjoy the day and learn more about life in our home. We’re incredibly proud of our team and thankful to everyone who joined us to make it such a memorable occasion.

“It was great to welcome MP Shockat Adam to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.

Shockat Adam, Member of Parliament for Leicester South, said:

"It was a privilege meeting the residents and staff of the Harley Grange Care Home. The staff raised some valuable points especially around how we can recruit more nurses into the sector which I will raise in Parliament at the earliest opportunity."