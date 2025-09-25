Learning to connect: Community project aimed at reducing loneliness secures National Lottery funding

VASL are delighted to have secured funding from The National Lottery Community Fund and Market Harborough and Bowdens Charity for Community Champions phase 3. The project will continue helping clients to reduce loneliness through raising their social confidence, offering ideas about how to build connections, enhancing their sense of agency and increasing their competence in connecting with new people.

Seven clients met at the September learning session about How to get better connected, facilitated by Mary , who was about to retire after working for the Leicestershire Adult Learning Service for 18 years! Mary helped clients define what loneliness meant to them, identify different times when people feel lonely, explore the reasons for their loneliness (e.g. loss of partner/friends, health issues) . Clients liked the MIND definition of loneliness as a “ feeling we get when our need for rewarding social contact and relationships is not met…….loneliness is not the same as being alone” We realised each person has a different journey into loneliness, experiences it in their own way and responds to different solutions. Each person needs to craft their own blend of interventions to reduce loneliness.

We discussed why humans need social connections, and the benefit they bring for our emotional and mental health. The Greek philosopher Aristotle identified that “ man is by nature a social animal and therefore seeks the companionship of others as part of their well-being”. Human interaction helps us to develop social skills, learn how to form relationships, build empathy , resolve differences and experience how to live in a community. Communication enables us to inform others of our news, seek help/advice, learn a new skill, share problems, or make someone feel included. When we want to punish someone, we put them in solitary confinement.

We also acknowledged that relationships can break down and that forming and maintaining good relationships is an essential life skill. We debated potential barriers to getting connected ( e.g. always comparing yourself unfavourably to others, feeling scared of trying new things, financial and health restraints) and then explored how some of these barriers could be navigated (e.g. looking for free events, going to a new club with a companion, joining online communities)

Clients then discussed a huge variety of outdoor ( e.g., sports, walking groups) and indoor activities ( e.g. volunteering, u3a, adult learning, arts and crafts, reading, puzzles, cards, board games, online groups, collecting stamps/coins/cards etc) that could bring them into contact with like-minded people. New groups and events for older people are advertised on local radio, via posters and in the local paper.

“ This is such a chatty, rewarding group of learners to work with – I will really miss them – I hope everyone goes away and tries at least one new thing,” said Mary.

“Thanks for another interesting session and superb handouts” commented a client.