Lady Captain supports families charity

My year as Captain of Market Harborough Golf Club ladies section came to its conclusion on Monday evening at the annual AGM. It has been a hugely enjoyable year with many highlights both on and off the course. One of the main aims during a captain's year is to raise funds for a chosen charity. This year I chose Home-Start, South Leicestershire as it was important to me to support a local charity where the funds raised really can be seen to make a difference. Funds were raised from various events throughout the year, including raffles, bridge drives and many donations,etc. and I was delighted to be able to present £2,230 to Stella Renwick, Charity Manager for Home-Start Leicestershire. Carolyn Jones