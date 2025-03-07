Knitted postbox topper celebrates women’s walking community for International Women’s Day

Postbox topper in little bowden

A heartwarming new postbox topper has appeared in Market Harborough, celebrating Women Only Walks (WOW) and raising awareness for International Women’s Day (March 8th).

The handcrafted masterpiece, created by local knitter Tina Crowston, honours her daughter Jemma Redden, founder of WOW and an award-winning community volunteer.

The vibrant woolly display features a knitted version of Jemma wearing an orange MS Society t-shirt, alongside a tiny, knitted Max the pug, Jemma’s loyal four-legged walking companion. Surrounding them are beautifully crafted women figures, hats, hearts, and a backpack, symbolizing the strength, friendship, and adventure that WOW brings to women across the community.

Two signs hang from the postbox, sharing information about WOW, a growing walking group with over 740 members, and Jemma’s #Invisible40 challenge, where she is walking 5,000 miles in five years to raise £5,000 for the MS Society.

Jem, Max the Pug and Tina with the postbox

Jemma, who was recently named Volunteer of the Year, founded WOW to create a safe, welcoming space for women to walk, connect, and support one another. She said:

"Seeing this knitted topper in the town fills me with so much joy! WOW has grown into an incredible community where women of all ages come together to walk, chat, and lift each other up. To have this represented so beautifully, alongside my challenge to raise awareness for MS, is truly special, especially as we celebrate International Women’s Day."

The postbox topper serves as a symbol of empowerment, friendship, and resilience, reflecting this year’s International Women’s Day theme of ‘Inspire Inclusion’. Jemma hopes it will encourage more women to join the WOW community and inspire donations to her MS Society challenge.

To support Jemma’s fundraising, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jemma-redden.