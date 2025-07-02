Your World

I would like to write this to show my appreciation for two strangers last Sunday 22 June.

I was on a walk in Market Harborough and tripped on the pavement near the Ridgeway Primary School. I got a nasty cut to my head and also needed help getting up due to dodgy knees!

A very kind gentleman stopped and sacrificed his (clean) hankies for me to mop up blood! Then a lady seeing us stopped and they helped me up together and she drove me back home round the corner.

I actually didn’t break anything (my left big toe was under suspicion). A major positive from the whole experience was proving the kindness of strangers can still be relied on.

Many thanks to the kind gentleman (never got his name) and Jodie.