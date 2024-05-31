Kimberley House Riding for the Disabled raise £700 from fashion show
Over 80 people (99% women) 'shopped til they dropped' after viewing a wide range of summer clothes provided by SOS Charity Fashion Shows from a range of companies including White Stuff, Monsoon, M & S and Hobbs. Attendees enjoyed a glass of Prosecco and a selection of home made cakes. Sarah Smith, Chair of the Group said
"We would like to thank everyone who gave raffle prizes, especially A. C. Shropshire and Richard Johnson Agricultural Engineers, provided cakes and helped out on the night and especially SOS Charity Fashion Shows and all those who attended. The funds raised will enable the Kimberley House Group to provide 10 sessions for our young people."
The RDA Group are based at Witham Villa Equestrian Centre in Broughton Astley, up to 15 children and young people attend weekly in term time, learning to ride and some basic horse care.
Members are aged between 10 and 19 years and attend either Ash Field Academy in Leicester, a school for pupils who have a range of disabilities which can be combined with one or more needs of a sensory, communication, learning, medical or behavioural nature or Fusion Academy in Barwell for young people with autism and/or communication and interaction needs who do not have a learning disability.
10 members took part in a Special Olympics event in April and thoroughly enjoyed their day. Another 5 members have entered a regional RDA competition on 3 June and hope to qualify for the National Championships held in July
If you would like more information about the Group's activities please contact Sarah Smith [email protected] or follow us on Facebook Kimberley House RDA