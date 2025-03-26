Kibworth broadband relief as village connected

Broadband relief for more than 2,900 rural residents and business owners in Kibworth is imminent with engineers due to complete work to extend a full fibre connection to them next month (April).

Work to connect the village began last summer when engineers from telecoms company Gigaclear started extending its network from Lubenham and Foxton using fibre optic cables. They have been going street-to-street either digging new trenches or using existing infrastructure such as poles and ducting in order to reach each property.

Senior Project Manager Vikki Ellis said Gigaclear is working hard to ensure rural communities such as Kibworth can access the same fast and reliable full fibre broadband enjoyed by larger urban areas.

She said: “Taking our full fibre to rural communities that might otherwise have copper or an inferior part fibre broadband connection fundamentally changes them for the better because it creates choice for the people in those communities about how they work and how they live their lives.”

To find out if you are able to access Gigaclear’s full fibre broadband, visit www.gigaclear.com