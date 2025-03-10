Kibworth Band celebrates Championship promotion

The Kibworth Band proudly announces its promotion to the prestigious top flight Championship Section from 2026, following a commendable performance at the Midlands Regional Brass Band Championships held in Bedworth over the weekend.

Despite narrowly missing out on bringing home any silverware this time, with a 5th place finish, Kibworth Band secured its place at the top of the table, finishing two points clear of the competition. This achievement underscores the hard work, dedication, and exceptional musical talent of our band members.

We are thrilled to share this promotion with Thoresby Band, who also earned their place in the Championship Section for 2026. Their exceptional performance and dedication have been truly inspiring.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to GUS, Foss Dyke, Ibstock, and Syston Bands for their well-deserved victories in their respective sections. Their performances were truly inspiring, and we commend them on their success.

Midlands Regional Contest 2024

As the contest season continues, we would like to wish the best of luck to all bands in the Second Section who are preparing for their contest next week. In particular, we send our warmest wishes to local bands Harborough, Hathern, and Leicestershire Co-Op. We look forward to their performances and hope to see them achieve great results.

Thank you to all our supporters, friends, and family for your continued encouragement. We couldn’t have achieved this milestone without you. Stay tuned for more updates as we prepare for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the Championship Section.