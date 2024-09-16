Juke Box Jury 1970 style

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With a little imagination it was quite possible to believe that members of Harborough Welland u3a had been transported back to the 1970s as the famous theme tune played out over the sound system. Maybe readers, too, remember Juke Box Jury with host David Jacobs?

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The jurors (HWu3a members) looked slightly nervous but they had been well primed and proceeded to deliver some interesting comments on a variety of 70s music. Some of the comments were very astute! Host, Roger Prescott of WEst Leics u3a, as ever, was the supreme host, handling the wonderfully evocative equipment. He also delivered some very interesting comments of his own having researched the records, and indeed the period, very thoroughly. He chose an eclectic mix for the jury to mull over. A favourite with the audience was the first one from 1979, Spirit in the Sky. Shortly after this masterpiece we were treated to The Funky Gibbon, which was less appreciated by the jurors, one in particular!

All too soon, the theme tune was being played again to bring proceedings to a close but, not before the audience were asked to give their judgement on a few of the records. HIT or MISS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great fun and my sincere thanks to Bruce White, Anna Burbidge, Andrew Sutton and Bob Morris (or his alter ego) who took on the jury roles.

Roger was masterly and his research, choice of music and equipment were much appreciated by the audience. West Leicestershire’s very own David Jacobs!