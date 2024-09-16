Juke Box Jury 1970 style
The jurors (HWu3a members) looked slightly nervous but they had been well primed and proceeded to deliver some interesting comments on a variety of 70s music. Some of the comments were very astute! Host, Roger Prescott of WEst Leics u3a, as ever, was the supreme host, handling the wonderfully evocative equipment. He also delivered some very interesting comments of his own having researched the records, and indeed the period, very thoroughly. He chose an eclectic mix for the jury to mull over. A favourite with the audience was the first one from 1979, Spirit in the Sky. Shortly after this masterpiece we were treated to The Funky Gibbon, which was less appreciated by the jurors, one in particular!
All too soon, the theme tune was being played again to bring proceedings to a close but, not before the audience were asked to give their judgement on a few of the records. HIT or MISS?
Great fun and my sincere thanks to Bruce White, Anna Burbidge, Andrew Sutton and Bob Morris (or his alter ego) who took on the jury roles.
Roger was masterly and his research, choice of music and equipment were much appreciated by the audience. West Leicestershire’s very own David Jacobs!
