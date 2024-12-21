Jane is set to share her slimming secrets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A slimmer who transformed her life and health by losing weight is using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Jane Bartholemew joined her local Slimming World group after being diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis, Type 2 Diabetes and High Cholesterol. After going back into her place of work after lockdown Jane gained a stone in weight and knew after trying on clothes for a holiday decided to join her local group.

Now, she has trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK and Ireland’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. Members at the group are getting ready to welcome Jane as their new Consultant when she takes over the group in Lutterworth.

Jane says: “When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started. After losing a stone and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

Jane at Slimming World Head Office on her training

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost my weight without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group. As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

“Before joining Slimming World, I’d struggled to stabilise my blood sugars and cholesterol but since losing weight and achieving my target both are now, and have stayed at a healthy level. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you’re never hungry and so you don’t feel like you’re missing out. “

“Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too. Our Body Magic physical activity support programme helps members build activity into their daily routine at their own pace. Everything counts from walking to gardening to washing the car. I love Clubbercise and Cycling. I also walk regularly and all these are brilliant for my mental well being too.”

Jane’s Slimming World group will be held at Wycliffe Community Rooms every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7pm from Thursday 2nd January. For more information or to join Jane’s group either pop along on 2nd January or call her on 07814539672. If you would like more information on the role of a Slimming World Consultant then contact Jane’s Team Developer Sharon on 07912849144