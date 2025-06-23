Jack Patrick Memorial Cricket Day raises £10,000 for Help for Heroes
Organised and hosted by Leicestershire-based Notts Sport, the event was held in memory of Jack Patrick, a much-loved young man whose life and spirit continue to inspire the community. Now in its ninth year, the charity cricket day has become a firm fixture in the local calendar, combining sport, fundraising, fun and remembrance.
The day’s cricket tournament featured teams from Notts Sport, Help for Heroes, Lutterworth Cricket Club, and a team of Jack’s friends—who went on to win the competition.
With glorious weather and a packed programme of activities, the event attracted hundreds of supporters throughout the day.
Beyond the boundary, the crowd enjoyed live music from Lutterworth College and popular local band Wildstar, alongside a DJ set and a range of food and drink stalls—including returning favourites Wood Pizza Oven and new crowd-pleaser Eat Greek. Families enjoyed tombola's, children’s games, a raffle, and a silent auction, all contributing to the fundraising total.
This year’s cricket day followed another significant tribute: Jack’s parents, Shaun and Emma Patrick, along with friends Steve and Nicola Goodall, completed The Leicestershire Round—a 100-mile walk around the county—in the five days leading up to the event. The challenge, organised by the Goodalls, added further momentum to the fundraising campaign and raised awareness of the cause.
“Jack would have loved this,” said Shaun Patrick, Chairman of Notts Sport and Jack’s father. “He had a real passion for cricket and a deep respect for our Armed Forces. It means so much to our family that we can honour him in this way and raise money for such an important charity.”
Thanks to continued community support, the events held in Jack’s name have now raised over £200,000 for Help for Heroes since 2016. The funds support vital recovery programmes, mental health services, and reintegration support for veterans and their families across the UK.
Notts Sport and the Patrick family extended their thanks to everyone who supported the day—whether through donations, volunteering, playing, or attending. Winners of the raffle and auction have been contacted directly.
“This day is about more than cricket,” said Shaun. “It’s about community, remembrance, and resilience.”
To support the cause or donate, visit: