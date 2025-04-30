Is your community group looking for guest speakers?

Professional but down to earth law firm

At Wilson Browne Solicitors we offer free information sessions to local care homes, organisations or community groups (such as the WI, sporting clubs, day centres) where residents, the community, members, friends and family can come along listen and ask questions.

We can cover topics such as:

Wills - including probate, trusts and inheritance tax.

Lasting Power of Attorneys - including drafting, registration and acting as Attorney.

Trusts – including when they are appropriate and the tax implications.

Care home funding.

Contentious Probate – including when people may have a right to make a claim against an Estate.

If you would be interested in arranging an event for your organisation, please contact us at 0800 088 6004

If you are looking for personal, specific advice on any of the above we can also help. To find out more call our new enquiries team on 0800 088 6004.