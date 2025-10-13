Invisible chips raise thousands for charity

Front of House team member Emily Vickers and Duty Manager Mark Black are pictured with the menu featuring Invisible Chips.

Generous diners at The Three Swans in Market Harborough, have raised thousands of pounds for charity buying invisible chips

Everytime someone orders the non-existent chips they donate £2 to the catering industry charity, Hospitality Action.

It supports anyone working in the hotels and catering industry in their time of need.

The Coaching Inn Group which owns The Three Swans has grown in recent years and now owns 37 hotels and inns in market towns across the country.

Chief Operating Officer, Adam Charity, said the Invisible Chips campaign had raised mopre than £38,000 since it was launched back in April 2020.

“This is a tremendous achievement for all our big-hearted diners, including all those at The Three Swans,” he said.