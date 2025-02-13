Indoor bowls gala raises over £600 for local Dementia UK Admiral Nurses

Harborough Leisure Centre recently hosted a fundraising indoor bowls gala in aid of the Leicestershire branch of Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurses.

Organised by Market Harborough Indoor Bowls Club (MHIBC) in conjunction with Kibworth Bowls Club, on Thursday 6 February, the event raised £632 for the nursing team, who offer care and support to those managing dementia directly in the local community. Supported by Everyone Active, the award-winning operator managing the leisure centre in partnership with Harborough District Council, green fees were waivered and the cost of refreshments covered for players.

MHIBC organised the event to raise funds for the charity and to encourage outdoor bowlers inside pre-season. The gala was also an opportunity to present a trophy originally gifted to the club by Rev Alan Pike in 2019.

Results saw Houghton Bowls Club take first place, pipping the home team by just one point. Third was Evington Park Bowls Club, followed by Kibworth Bowls Club, Little Bowden Bowls Club, and Hart of Fleckney Bowls Club in fifth.

Everyone Active’s Matthew Hopkin and the triumphant Houghton Bowls Club.

With the approval of Kibworth Management Committee, the organisers hope to make the event an annual fixture.

Malcolm Moss, Chairman, MHIBC said: “Playing indoor bowls and being active, taking a walk up and down the green, and having a chat is great for the general wellbeing of our members, many of whom live alone.

“We are very grateful to the Everyone Active team in their support for the fundraising gala and our ongoing weekly winter league. We hope the event will tempt some of the outdoor bowlers to join us indoors more regularly!”

Everyone Active’s Harborough contract manager, Matthew Hopkin, said: “The event was a great success for a worthwhile cause. Well done to the MHIBC team, who are a regular user of Harborough Leisure Centre helping reflect our company message about the importance of activity and wellbeing for all.”