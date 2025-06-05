'I have helped so many dogs!' - Meet the dog lover who is making a difference this Volunteers’ Week

This Volunteers' Week, Dogs Trust Loughborough is howling to highlight the dedication of Alison Heathcote, a local volunteer who, for the past three years, has helped dogs who need a second chance at happiness find their forever homes.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Volunteers' Week, Dogs Trust Loughborough is howling to highlight the dedication of Alison Heathcote, a local volunteer who, for the past three years, has helped dogs who need a second chance at happiness find their forever homes.

Every year, Volunteers' Week (2 - 8 June) enables charities like Dogs Trust to shine a spotlight on the vital role volunteers play. With volunteers as enthusiastic as Alison, it is easy to see why Dogs Trust is howling to highlight her dedication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about her experience, Alison said: "I chose to volunteer for Dogs Trust as it hasn't been the right time for us to have a dog of our own, but by volunteering, I get to spend time with dogs who need a bit of extra love and do my small part in helping them find their forever homes.

Alison at Dogs Trust Loughborough

"I get to work with an amazing team of dedicated and caring individuals who are passionate about dogs, and no two days are ever the same, making it really interesting and fun. I support new foster carers, welcome people to the rehoming centre, and explain what Dogs Trust does and how adoption works. I also help with events, donations and decorating for special occasions.

"It is a pleasure to help and support the staff in any way I can. Everyone is warm and friendly, and you are made to feel part of the team. I can't recommend volunteering for the Dogs Trust enough. It is so rewarding to know that by giving a little of my time, I have helped so many dogs, in some small way, on their journey to find their forever family. I only wish I had started doing it sooner!"

Volunteers' Week is an annual UK-wide campaign held from the first Monday in June to celebrate and recognise the contributions of volunteers. With volunteers playing a vital role in supporting Dogs Trust to care for thousands of dogs every year, the charity is using the Week to celebrate the over 3,800 Dogs Trust volunteers' hard work and to call on more people to get involved and support the dogs who need a second chance at finding their forever homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To become a Dogs Trust volunteer, you must be over 18, have a positive attitude, and love dogs. Volunteers often spend up to three hours helping, but Dogs Trust is grateful for any time that can be given.

Alison at Dogs Trust Loughborough

Volunteering is not just a great way to support Dogs Trust but also a way to develop new skills, gain experience, and help the local community.

To get involved, just like Alison and become a Dogs Trust volunteer, visit Dogs Trust Loughborough in person and speak to the team, or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/volunteering