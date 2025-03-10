Housebuilder spotlights final home styles at Leicestershire development

David Wilson Homes is inviting property seekers to view its final house styles available at its one of its sought-after Leicestershire developments.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Lubbesthorpe, located off Tweed Street, features a diverse selection of homes, including two to five-bedroom homes, ideally suited for growing families, working professionals, and those looking to downsize.

Amongst the range of properties, David Wilson Homes is spotlighting its four-bedroom Holden and five-bedroom Lichfield homes, which are both the final one of their kind for sale at the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The impressive three-storey Lichfield property includes a large kitchen with a breakfast area and separate utility room, ideal for those who enjoy entertaining. The downstairs is completed with a formal dining room, home office, and generous lounge.

A typical street scene at David Wilson Homes' New Lubbesthorpe development

The first floor features a main bedroom, complete with a dressing area and a stylish en suite, plus two additional double bedrooms and a family bathroom. On the top floor are two double bedrooms, along with a dual-access bathroom, ideal for families with older children in need of extra privacy.

Keeping families in mind, the Holden home includes a spacious open-plan kitchen and dining room, complete with a walk-in glazed-bay and French doors opening onto the garden, ideal for summer gatherings. Downstairs also features a bay-fronted lounge and a dedicated study space.

Upstairs includes four double bedrooms, with the main bedroom benefitting from a private en-suite, as well as a stylish family bathroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We are delighted to showcase our final Lichfield and Holden homes available at New Lubbesthorpe.

A street view of the Fairway and Cannington style homes at New Lubbesthorpe

“Both properties are an excellent option for families, offering ample space for gatherings whilst offering privacy and individual relaxing spaces.

“We are encouraging anyone who is interested to visit New Lubbesthorpe and experience the quality and charm of the development and discover our latest offers firsthand.”

David Wilson Homes is offering the opportunity for home buyers to secure savings of up to £33,500 on selected homes, through either a deposit contribution or premium home upgrades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nestled in Leicestershire’s countryside, New Lubbesthorpe offers home buyers the desired semi-rural location with a selection of great amenities nearby including a primary school.

Conveniently, the development also offers simple access to the range of retailers at Fosse Park shopping centre, less than four miles away. New Lubbesthorpe also benefits from excellent road links to Leicester city centre, ideal for commuters.

For more information about New Lubbesthorpe, visit the website or call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8483.

To view the wider range of properties in the area, visit the website at David Wilson in Leicestershire.