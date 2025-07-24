House of Commons praise for NWSLC’s Supported Internship Programme

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College’s (NWSLC) pioneering Supported Internship programme has been praised in the House of Commons.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During her speech in the Summer Adjournment debate on 22 July 2025, Jodie Gosling MP, Member of Parliament for Nuneaton, paid tribute to the programme, describing it as a “privilege” to revisit and commending its success in helping young people with learning disabilities and autism spectrum conditions secure meaningful employment.

The Nuneaton-based initiative — run by NWSLC in partnership with Warwickshire County Council, DFN Project SEARCH and ASDA Nuneaton — has delivered outstanding results, with 50 per cent of its ASDA 2024-2025 cohort securing paid employment, compared to the national average of just 4.8 per cent, according to the ONS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jodie Gosling MP said in Parliament: “North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College’s supported internships are breaking down barriers for disabled people to access good work, and it was a privilege to revisit four of those interns who are now in good work and thriving, their confidence booming.”

Jodie Gosling MP for Nuneaton, during a visit to ASDA Nuneaton's Supported Internship scheme

The programme provides structured, 10-week workplace rotations alongside tailored job coaching and life skills support. It has helped neurodivergent young people like Joshua, 20, and Ethan, who now work confidently and independently at ASDA’s Nuneaton store.

Speaking on the national recognition, Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC, said: “We are incredibly proud to see our Supported Internship programme recognised in Parliament. This initiative is about more than just employment — it’s about inclusion, dignity and opportunity. The outcomes we’re seeing are transformative for our interns, their families, and their employers. This kind of success demonstrates what is possible when education, local government, and business work together with a shared commitment to breaking down barriers.”

ASDA Nuneaton’s collaboration with NWSLC adds another major employer to a growing list that includes leading organisations like the NHS, Nuneaton Signs and Tesco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Employers benefit from dedicated job coaches, consistent mentoring, and a diverse, motivated workforce.

The programme was recently celebrated at a special event on 4 July 2025, attended by interns, families, job coaches, employers and Jodie Gosling MP, who praised the programme's impact and its contribution to expanding job opportunities for SEND learners across Nuneaton.

Due to its continued success, the Supported Internship programme has been extended for another year, with nine more interns due to join ASDA Nuneaton in the next intake.

For more information about the Supported Internships programme or to find out how your business can get involved, please contact Paula Jeffries, Supported Internship & Employability Lead at NWSLC [email protected]