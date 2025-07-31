Hope on the horizon: New jobs created in Leicester as Highfields Centre secures major investment to support young adults

Highfields Centre in Leicester is proud to announce the launch of its new Highfields Outreach Project for Engagement (HOPE)—a powerful three-year initiative that will transform the lives of 360 young adults aged 16 to 30 from disadvantaged communities in and around the greater Highfields area of the city.

Thanks to significant new funding, the HOPE Project will deliver personalised support to help young people overcome barriers to education, employment, and personal development.

The project will not only provide tailored interventions based on individual needs, but will also create four new roles at Highfields Centre: a Youth Worker (Project Coordinator), Digital Employment Mentor, Audio-Visual Arts Worker and an Administrator.

“This funding is a real game-changer—not just for the young people we serve, but for the whole Highfields community,” said Vandna Gohil, Joint Head of Centre at Highfields Centre.

Highfields Centre - a beacon within the Greater Highfields area of Leicester

“The HOPE Project brings opportunity, inspiration, and the kind of long-term support that can help people change their lives. We are excited to recruit new team members who will help deliver meaningful, lasting impact right here at our Centre.”

The project will benefit young adults through:

Routes back into education and pathways to paid work

Business start-up advice, volunteering, and placements

Improved confidence, communication, and leadership skills

Staff and volunteers will gain valuable experience in youth development, while the wider community will benefit from increased cohesion, reduced anti-social behaviour, and stronger local employment networks.

Progress will be closely monitored through a mix of personal assessments, focus groups, and independent evaluations to ensure measurable outcomes and real, long-term change. Findings and best practices will be shared with key partners including Leicester College, Leicester City Football Club, and the Violence Reduction Network, strengthening the broader support system for young people in Leicester.

The Highfields Centre has long been a hub of opportunity, support and empowerment for Leicester’s diverse communities. With the HOPE Project, it takes another major step forward in building a brighter, more inclusive future for the city’s young people.

Applications for the new job roles will open in July, and interested individuals are encouraged to check the Highfields Centre website and social media channels for full details and updates.