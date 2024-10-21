Homestart South Leicestershire celebrates 40 years
Despite having no guarantees of regular funding, the charity has managed to raise enough income in the last year to help over 150 families.
The charity started off in 1984 in a small, rented office, supporting 38 families with the help of 20 volunteers.
Since then, the charity has grown and over its 40 years of operation over 4000 local families have been helped and over 5700 young children, with the help of over 500 volunteers.
Home-Start South Leicestershire looks forward to being able to continue as an effective and inclusive voluntary organisation offering support for families and helping people be the parents they want to be and the parents their children need.
Its services include home-visiting support, groups and courses.
Fiona Cairns Ltd Bakery, which celebrates its own 40th anniversary this year, kindly donated some beautiful fairy cakes for the AGM attendees to enjoy.