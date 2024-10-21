Homestart South Leicestershire celebrates 40 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Home-Start South Leicestershire Family support charity celebrates 40 years with past and present Trustees, volunteers, staff and supporters.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite having no guarantees of regular funding, the charity has managed to raise enough income in the last year to help over 150 families.

The charity started off in 1984 in a small, rented office, supporting 38 families with the help of 20 volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, the charity has grown and over its 40 years of operation over 4000 local families have been helped and over 5700 young children, with the help of over 500 volunteers.

First fundraiser for Friends of Homestart in 1994.

Home-Start South Leicestershire looks forward to being able to continue as an effective and inclusive voluntary organisation offering support for families and helping people be the parents they want to be and the parents their children need.

Its services include home-visiting support, groups and courses.

Fiona Cairns Ltd Bakery, which celebrates its own 40th anniversary this year, kindly donated some beautiful fairy cakes for the AGM attendees to enjoy.