David Wilson Homes has made a £1,500 donation to an animal rehoming centre in Huncote as part of its Community Fund scheme.

Leicester Animal Aid, based in the South Leicestershire village of Huncote, cares for around 300 dogs and cats who are lost, abandoned, neglected, unwanted or relinquished each year and the contribution from the housebuilder will help its services.

Helen Wilber, Fundraising Manager at Leicester Animal Aid, said: “We are largely reliant on donations here at Leicester Animal Aid, and we would not be able to continue our work without the support of our local community and sympathetic local businesses.

“We would like to thank David Wilson Homes for its kind support. The backing we receive from our local community, whether that’s volunteering time, money or resources, attending our events and courses, becoming members, visiting our shops or following us on social media, is essential to us being able to continue our work.”

Helen and Sandra at Leicester Animal Aid following David Wilson Homes' donation

The cost-of-living crisis has taken its toll on many people with pets and, according to the RSPCA, more than 80% of people now find it hard to pay for their pets. A contributing factor to this is that, in the last two years alone, the price of pet food has rocketed by as much as 58%.

Leicester Animal Aid is currently supporting 73 families with its pet food bank.

There are also other reasons why well-loved pets are relinquished and this is where charities like Leicester Animal Aid make a huge difference. The funding from David Wilson Homes will be used to run K9 Kids sessions for children in the school holidays.

These free sessions teach children what to do if a strange dog approaches them while out and about, and how to meet and greet new dogs comfortably and safely. The sessions also aim to raise children’s confidence around dogs and inspire the next generation of pet owners to think about responsible and compassionate pet ownership.

Sandra Mcguckin (L) and Helen Wilber (R) at Leicester Animal Aid

David Wilson Homes’ donation was made as part of its Community Fund scheme via The Barratt Foundation, which is run by its parent company, Barratt Developments. It is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “There are many dogs and cats in need of a loving home, and the work of Leicester Animal Aid is essential in helping them to find one.

“The charity’s efforts to care for pets in need is incredible, and we’re happy to hear our contribution will reach school children as part of the charity’s education objectives.”

To learn more about the charity, visit its website at Leicester Animal Aid.