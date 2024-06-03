Highcross set to shine a light on Leicester dads this Father's Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leicester’s Highcross Shopping Centre is shining a spotlight on dads, and father-figures, this Father’s Day (16 June).

Off the back of its successful Mother's Day campaign, which saw over 40 shopper’s submit photographs and messages for loved ones to be featured on the famous Highcross beacons in time for the annual celebration, the shopping centre is once again inviting the Leicestershire community to get involved and mark Father's Day.

The seven metre-high beacons, designed to engage shoppers and passersby in St Peter’s Square, are an award-winning LED art installation, displaying information, important messages and creative advertisements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, dads and father-like-figures of Leicester could soon be in with a chance to get their faces on the Highcross beacons as shoppers are encouraged to head to Highcross’ Facebook page and share a photograph of someone they want to celebrate this Father’s Day, along with a heartfelt message, by 6pm on Monday 10 June.

The seven metre-high beacons are an award-winning LED art installation

Commenting on the activity, senior general manager at Highcross, Jo Tallack, said:

“Following the success of our Mother’s Day beacons campaign, which saw over 40 submissions, we’re excited to once again bring the community of Leicester together to mark Father’s Day in the most unique, and memorable, way.

“So, as well as treating him to a unique gift from our retailers, stopping by for a round of golf at our Treetop Adventure Golf experience, or letting him pick the dinner destination from our range of restaurants, you can make your visit to the centre even more special by putting him in the spotlight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To get involved, just submit your picture and message to our Facebook page by 6pm on Monday 10 June, and your dad could be in with a chance to see his face appear on the famous Highcross beacons. Tell the world just how much you love him this Father’s Day!”