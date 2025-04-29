Highcross Leicester names LOROS Hospice as new charity partner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leicestershire-based LOROS Hospice has been selected as Highcross Leicester’s new charity partner for 2025, handing over the baton from Shaw Trust.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 12-month partnership with Shaw Trust, a leading employment charity that champions wellbeing, saw the shopping centre’s team host unique events and volunteer hours of time, alongside the donation of hundreds of items of clothes from shoppers, staff and retailers and the use of pop-up space in the centre free of charge.

Among the activities, the centre hosted a ‘Grab a Brew’ event; a pop-up experience, in association with Shaw Trust, which saw 100 free cups of tea given out to shoppers during Stress Awareness Week, in a bid to encourage visitors to open up about their wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, as part of its community-wide commitment, the centre has chosen to extend its support to LOROS Hospice.

Highcross and LOROS Partnership

Since 1985, LOROS has helped over 2,500 people each year, providing free, compassionate care and support to terminally ill adult patients, their families and carers across Leicestershire and Rutland.

Having already worked with LOROS to support its Stomp Round Leicester campaign in 2025, and been named as its lead sponsor for the trail taking place across the city from July to September this year, the centre’s collaboration is already off to a flying start.

Commenting on its new partnership with LOROS, Centre Director at Highcross Leicester, Michelle Menezes, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re excited, and humbled, to be working with LOROS Hospice; a local charity committed to helping terminally ill patients, their families and carers throughout our county. Having already worked with their team over the last year, celebrating the charity’s 40th birthday, we’re confident that we’ll have a positive impact on their continued efforts to not only raise awareness of their cause, but also drive funds to what is a crucial lifeline for so many people.

“We’re in the process of finalising how we’ll be supporting the charity over the next 12-months, but it’s likely we’ll be hosting a string of community outreach events, helping with fundraising initiatives and encouraging our own teams to give up their time to volunteer – so stay tuned. Our partnership with Shaw Trust demonstrated just how generous the people of Leicestershire are, and we’re proud to be a part of that community.”

Clare Bloomfield, support engagement officer, added: “We’re absolutely delighted to be working with Highcross Leicester as its new charity partner. Like other hospices, we’re facing difficult times right now, so the support of wonderful partners like Highcross Leicester is so important in helping us weather the storm, and ensure we can care for every patient and family who need us.”

For more information on LOROS, visit https://loros.co.uk/.

For further information about Highcross, visit https://www.highcrossleicester.com/ or follow the centre’s social media channels – Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.