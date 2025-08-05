Hi-vis vests donation is blooming great for gardeners

Sue Wessell, sales consultant from William Davis Homes (right), and Angela Randle, chairman of Market Harborough in Bloom (left), with volunteers from the group in Welland Park’s rose garden

Volunteers from Market Harborough in Bloom can now stay safe and seen when carrying out their work, thanks to a donation of hi-vis vests.

The award-winning group of gardeners, who work to keep floral displays looking their best in around 100 locations across the town, have been given the vests by William Davis Homes, which is building new homes at its Wellington Place development in the town.

Susan Clow from Market Harborough in Bloom said: “Wearing the hi-vis vests will mean that we can spot each other easily in a crowd when we’re out and about working, which will be a huge help.

“We’d like to thank William Davis Homes for their generosity.”

Volunteers from Market Harborough in Bloom work tirelessly to maintain blooms throughout Welland Park in the town, including in its rose garden, and maintain planters throughout the town centre and at the town’s train station.

The group’s work also includes maintaining bird boxes in Welland Park, planting flowers outside St Dionysius Church, watering town centre planters and maintaining floral displays at St Luke’s Hospital.

Last year, the Market Harborough in Bloom team’s efforts were recognised when the town was named winner of the large town category in the East Midlands In Bloom competition for the third year running.

Michele Rose, group sales and marketing director at William Davis Homes, said: “Market Harborough is a lovely town, and we know from our development at Wellington Place that there is a real demand from people who are keen to live there.

“Market Harborough in Bloom play a huge part in making that the case, as their neat, attractive floral displays bring cheer throughout the town.

“We hope the group’s new hi-vis vests help them in their work and we’re glad we could show our support.”

To find out more about Market Harborough in Bloom, visit www.mhibv.org.uk, and for more information on William Davis’ development at Wellington Place, visit www.williamdavis.co.uk/development/wellington-place/