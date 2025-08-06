Help save lives by supporting Spirit Health Foundation’s Ben Nevis Challenge 2025

Leicester based Spirit Health Foundation is urging supporters to dig deep and donate to its 2025 Ben Nevis fundraising challenge, ‘Reach the Peak’, taking place from Friday 26 to Sunday 28 September 2025.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This inspiring event will see 15 volunteers climb the UK’s highest mountain to raise vital funds – and the Foundation is now calling on the public to back their efforts with donations that will directly help save lives in some of the world’s most underserved communities.

Over half of the world’s population still can’t access basic healthcare. Billions of people –particularly women and children – live too far from clinics, lack routine health checks and miss out on early treatment. Every two minutes a mother dies from preventable causes and more than 13,000 newborns lose their lives each day unnecessarily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preventable deaths from infectious diseases like HIV and TB as well as chronic conditions such as heart disease and cancer remain alarmingly high. Worryingly, the situation is worsening as vital development funding continues to be cut.

Spirit Health Foundation

Spirit Health Foundation is changing this by equipping local health workers with smart technology to enable faster diagnosis and life-saving care in the most underserved communities.

Rich Bryson, Chief Executive Officer of Spirit Health Foundation, said: “This year has been incredibly tough for global health. Needs are rising, but international funding is falling. Every donation we receive from the ‘Reach the Peak’ challenge will help us keep supporting frontline healthcare workers who are often the only lifeline for their communities.”

Money raised through the challenge will help implement Clinitouch – a cutting-edge remote monitoring platform developed by Spirit Health – through health workers in Kenya, Ethiopia, Eswatini and South Africa. Clinitouch enables essential screening, monitoring and life-saving care for mothers, children and communities in urgent need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since launching in 2023, the Foundation has already reached 40,000 people, providing ongoing support to vulnerable people in hard-to-reach locations.

Rich added: “Our Foundation’s work is already saving lives. But we urgently need more funding to scale it to many more communities in need. Our goal is to ensure 30 million people receive healthcare within 5 years – particularly mothers and children.

“Please donate today. A donation of £7 can screen 100 mothers or babies protecting them against life-threatening diseases. £35 protects 500 lives in communities in urgent need. Every minute costs lives. Every donation saves lives”

Donate today at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/reachthepeak and be part of the mission to bring healthcare to where it’s needed most.