Harborough sax orchestra heads north for massed sax celebration!

Market Harborough's Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra joined the Saxophone Orchestra Manchester (SOM) on 27 September for a true saxophone celebration that saw 89 saxophonists raise the roof at St Michael and All Angels Church in Macclesfield.

As well as solo pieces from SOM and Phoenix, the 80 massed saxes of SOM (66 players) and Phoenix (14 players) performed four joint pieces - Tequila! and Circle of Life arranged by SOM’s Assistant Conductor Adam Hall, Mick Foster’s Journey Home and the Karen Street/Andy Tweed composition Rain Dance, which is a firm favourite from Saxtet Publications, a sponsor of both orchestras.

Eight members of the SOM Training Band also performed three pieces written for emerging players by Keri Degg, with some members of the Training Band playing in concert for the very first time!

Performing to a packed house, the concert raised £433 for SOM’s Charity of the Year, the Manchester based Olypmpias Music Foundation, which provides free music tuition for young people experiencing low incomes.

Saira Clegg, Founder and Conductor of the Saxophone Orchestra Manchester said: “It’s been wonderful to bring so many saxophonists together in one place. There’s something really special about seeing musicians of all ages and backgrounds sharing a love of music. This is what SOM is all about.”

Stephen Bashforth, Chair of Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra, said: "We’d like to thank everyone at SOM for inviting us to play this concert with them. It was a novel experience playing in such a large ensemble, and something we will all remember for a long time to come.”

For more information about the orchestras, see saxorchestramcr.co.uk and phoenixsax.org.uk.