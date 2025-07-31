Harborough Sax Orchestra are Wight On

Market Harborough’s Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra have recently returned from a successful 4-day concert tour to the Isle of Wight, where they were delighted to meet up and perform with the Island’s ‘Wight Sax’ saxophone choir.

Joint concerts took place at Bembridge Village Hall and Newport Minster, with each orchestra performing a solo set culminating in two joint pieces, Edward Elgar’s Nimrod and Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus. And with 26 saxophones playing together, the orchestra made a truly rousing sound which went down a storm with the large, appreciative audiences at both venues.

Phoenix also performed a Sunday afternoon solo concert at the bandstand in Shanklin’s Rylestone Gardens, where a glorious sunny afternoon brought out the crowds to enjoy the music, along with an ice cream or two!

Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra Chair, Stephen Bashforth, said: “We’d like to thank everyone at Wight Sax for their help organising this tour and for making us feel so welcome. We are truly privileged to have been able to perform our music to such wonderful audiences in beautiful surroundings, and to make some new friends too. Music has the power to unite, and it certainly did so here. Thank you all!”

Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra with Wight Sax as Newport Minster, Isle of Wight

This is Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra’s second concert tour. In 2023, they travelled the 480 miles north to perform with Aberdeenshire Saxophone Orchestra, with whom they’d been jointly nominated for a national Royal Philharmonic Society award. And on 27 September this year, they’ll be heading north to Macclesfield to play a joint concert with Saxophone Orchestra Manchester.

The orchestra’s next local concert is on Sunday 19 October, 3pm at Harrington Church, where they’ll be performing as part of the church’s popular Harrington Concerts series. The orchestra plays a wide variety of music and currently has 18 members playing seven different types of saxophone, from the tiny sopranino through the more commonly seen soprano, alto, tenor and baritone saxophones to the giant bass and contrabass sax. For more information, see phoenixsax.org.uk.