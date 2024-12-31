Harborough Jubilee Foodbank receives special Christmas donations

On the right - Neil MacDonald from the Jubilee Foodbank, Sarah Joyce, Howard Crabtree, a few elders and rugby junior players.On the right - Neil MacDonald from the Jubilee Foodbank, Sarah Joyce, Howard Crabtree, a few elders and rugby junior players.
IT has become more like a tradition for the Market Harborough Rugby Union Football Club (MHRUFC) and Harborough Athletics Club (HAC) to make Christmas food donations to the local Harborough Jubilee Foodbank at the end of each the year.

The two sports clubs organised their members and families to collect food donations which they presented to the charity to support other people struggling to make ends meet during the festive season.

Sarah Joyce the junior secretary from MHRUFC and Howard Crabtree from HAC handed the "goodies" as shown on the photo to Neil MacDonald who represented the Jubilee Foodbank.

MacDonald thanked both clubs for working together and collaborated their efforts to gather the food donations.

He emphasised that the treats would make a difference to certain people in the community who are greatly in need for help.

On the day of the presentation at the rugby club premises, junior and senior members of the athletics club competed in a short Christmas charity race, while a group of children took part in a game of rugby.

