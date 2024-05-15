Harborough district village comes together to celebrate talented community in debut event
Local musicians and performers entertained the crowds at the debut Billesdon Area Community Awards, organised by the The Coplow Centre Committee.
Over 100 people gathered to celebrate all things Billesdon. The event saw nine awards handed out to community members.
They included Good Neighbour of the Year, Performer of the Year, The Charitable Award and The Friend of The Coplow Centre Award, among others.
And those entertaining included flautist Jo Preston, singer songwriter Emma Mae, local bands Bluesdon and Covered Up, the Billesdon Church choir and the Billesdon Drama Society which reproduced a scene from its recent production.
Coplow Centre chair and co-organiser Peter Francis said following positive feedback, the committee decided the awards would be a biannual event and would return in 2026.
He added: “When you look for creativity, talent and cooperation across the age groups, even in a small village, you find it.”