Harborough district pub is in running for top national award

A Harborough district pub has been named one of the national finalists in the prestigious Great British Pub Awards.

The Sun Inn, a historic venue in the village of Great Easton, has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Country Pub’ category.

It fought off stiff competition from rural pubs across Britain to make it to the final six, with the organisers saying it made it “through the rigorous judging process with flying colours”.

The Sun Inn has been restored by the Uppal family who bought it in 2013.

“I’ve always loved pubs – and wanted the village where I live to have a thriving one as they are the beating heart of rural communities,” says Raj Uppal. “Our aim was simple: to create the type of place where we loved eating and drinking.”

The Uppals have invested £2 million, which included a complete refurbishment.

“Having our own farm means less food miles and less plastic packaging," says Raj’s daughter, Ellie. “It also means we can guarantee the meat on our menu is really top quality.”

The venue has received widespread praise from national media and reviewers, with Country Living magazine declaring “the atmosphere is buzzy and wet wellies and muddy paws are welcome. Top quality locally sourced meat – as well as delicious fish – is central to the menu, with Belted Galloway steaks a particularly treat.”

A corner of the bar at The Sun Inn

Meanwhile, Countryfile magazine said it had “carved out a reputation as a great dining pub”, while ‘About Leicester’, a respected local influencer, described it as “a fabulous spot for food”.

“There are huge challenges to running a country pub, such as the cost-of-living crisis, the punishing legislative and taxation landscape, and the cost increases of running a venue, but we’re continuing to invest and work hard to provide a great atmosphere, fantastic food and a superbly curated drinks menu,” says Ellie.

“At a time when so many villages are losing their schools, shops and village halls, the role of the country pub has never been more important. We will continue to be an inclusive-for-all venue, a community within a community, a place where people can drink, dine and unwind.”

The announcement of the overall winners in the Great British Pub Awards will take place on September 24 at the First Direct Arena in Leeds – an evening seen by many as the most important night in the UK pub industry calendar.