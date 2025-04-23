Harborough choir celebrates successful Messiah performance and prepares for summer concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we begin rehearsals for our Summer Concert, Market Harborough Choral Society invites singers and those who would like to try us out, a warm invitation to come along to the rehearsals and see if we suit you!

Following their recent sell out concert, in which the Choir performed Handel’s Messiah, rehearsals recommence on Tuesday 29 April, for “Midsummer Skies”, the last concert of the present season.

Choir Chairman, Clive Hookins, said “Performing ‘Messiah’ was not only a joyous and uplifting experience for us all but demonstrated to the choir and those attending just how far we have progressed under our present conductor, Emma Trounson. Many members of the capacity audience commented about the high standard of the choir’s singing and the words ‘uplifting’ and ‘impressive’ were used by a number of audience members. High praise was given to the all East-Midlands based soloists and to the magnificent organ playing of Simon Headley. All in all it was very much a night to remember!

"Next week we recommence rehearsals for the summer concert on 5 July. The rehearsals are at the Harborough Methodist Church and commence at 7.30 pm. The programme is very varied to provide a concert of lighter music suitable for a summer’s evening under the title of ‘Midsummer Skies’. On this occasion we will be joined by the Junior Choir and Young Sopranos of the Church of St. James The Greater, Leicester. Among the pieces we will be singing are John Rutter ‘For the Beauty of the Earth’; Bob Chilcott ‘Five Days that Changed the World’; Ola Gjeillo ‘Northern Lights’; G M Sumner (Sting) ‘Fields of Gold’ and Harold Arlen ‘Over the Rainbow’”

The Choir

We extend a warm welcome to everyone to come along to our rehearsals to try us out. If you have never tried choral singing before you are more than welcome to come and give it a try. If you are looking for a home for your singing, please consider us as a choir that is looking for you!