Harborough animal lovers take note: The humble rat could be your perfect pet companion!

When you live in an urban area full of busy professionals and limited living space, finding the perfect pet can be a real challenge.

But what if the ideal companion for your home that’s smaller than a dog, smarter than you think, and as clean as a cat? You may want to consider a pet that’s often overlooked: the humble rat.

Ahead of World Rat Day this Friday, the organisers of the London Pet Show Live are urging Harborough pet lovers to rethink their ideas about rats and embrace them as the perfect metropolitan companion. With their impressive intelligence, trainability, and playful nature, these pocket-sized pals could be the answer to urban pet ownership.

According to National Pet Month, only 0.5% of UK homes have rats, compared to over 34% that have dogs. This begs the question: are we missing a trick?

Could the rat be the perfect pet for you? The London Pet Show Live thinks so!

While rats might be smaller than a Chihuahua, they’re every bit as intelligent. In fact, studies have shown that rats possess cognitive abilities akin to a teenager. They can even make decisions based on what they know or don’t know—a fascinating ability called metacognition, which is typically found in humans.

Beyond their smarts, rats are known for being incredibly affectionate. Like dogs, they recognise their owners and respond to their name. In fact, rats are eager learners, making them perfect candidates for training. They’ll happily show off a trick or two and can be litter trained too.

When they’re happy, you might even hear them giggle or purr, similar to a cat when they’re content. The ‘Rat Pack’ is cheeky as well as clever, and happy male rats will sing a tune after a sexual encounter that’s inaudible to the human ear at 22 KHz.

A spokesperson for the London Pet Show Live was quick to back up the case for rats, saying, “Rats are often underestimated, but they are incredibly intelligent and social creatures. They bond with their owners in much the same way a dog does. And with the growing trend of city living, they offer a loving alternative for people who can’t commit to the demands of a larger pet.”

And it doesn’t stop there—rats are incredibly clean animals. They pride themselves on their grooming habits, spending more time cleaning themselves than even the most meticulous cat. If you’re a fan of tidy pets, this could be the solution to your problem. They also make great company for people who work from home as rats thrive on companionship and can become depressed if left alone for too long.

So, if you’re looking for a pet that can keep you company without the need for constant walking, grooming or costly day care services, a rat could be the pet for you! They’re omnivorous by nature, they’re happy munching on cooked chicken or some fresh fruit and veggies.

A PhD study conducted by Dr Ben Vermaercke at KU Leuven University in Belgium explains that “even though the rat brain is smaller and less complex than the human brain, research has shown that the two are remarkably similar in structure and function. Both consist of a vast amount of highly connected neurons that are constantly talking to each other.” In other words, these furry creatures are far more capable of complex thought than most people realise!

Supported nationally by the National Rat Fanciers Association, rats have been favoured by celebrities including, Clint Eastwood, Jamie Lee Curtis and by Samuel West, currently starring in Channel 5’s remake of All Creatures Great and Small, he’s owned five rats in his life, and hopes a rat will be scripted into the next series!

The London Pet Show Live is one of the best places to learn more about rats and other pets that might just fit into your urban lifestyle. So, why not pop along to the London Pet Show Live and discover why rats could be the companion you never knew you needed?

SEVEN SCINTILLATING RAT FACTS:

1. Highly Intelligent: Pet rats have remarkable cognitive abilities and are as intelligent as a teenager. They can learn tricks, solve puzzles, and even recognise their owners by name, showing an ability for metacognition—thinking about what they know and don't know.

2. Purring & Giggles: Just like cats, pet rats can make purring or giggling sounds when they're happy and content. This delightful noise is made when they are being petted or playing, showcasing their affectionate and playful nature.

3) Sing after Sex: Happy male rats will sing a tune after a sexual encounter that’s inaudible to humans at 22 KHz.

4). Clean Freaks: Rats are extremely clean animals. They groom themselves for hours every day, even more than cats, and are fastidious about their environment. They’ll often keep their living space tidy too, making them a low-maintenance choice for those who value cleanliness.

5). Social Butterflies: Rats are highly social creatures. They thrive in pairs or small groups and form strong bonds with their owners. If left alone for too long, they can become lonely, anxious, and even depressed, so it’s best to keep them in pairs if possible.

6) Omnivorous Diet: Pet rats are omnivores, which means they enjoy a varied diet. They love cooked chicken and snacking on fresh fruits, vegetables, making them easy to feed with foods you already have in your kitchen.

7) Experiments: The RSPCA estimates that there are around 200,000 pet rats in the UK—proof that more and more people are embracing rats as companions. However, it’s also a sobering thought that over 150,000 rats are used in scientific experiments across the country each year, underscoring the importance of awareness and care for these highly intelligent animals.

To find out more and book tickets for the London Pet Show Live go to https://londonpetshowlive.com