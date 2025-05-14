Happy 80th birthday Christian Aid

Christian Aid is a charity that works with communities to support them to live full lives, free from poverty.

This year Christian Aid’s particular focus is on supporting people where climate change is having a devastating effect. Subsistence Farmers in Guatemala are struggling to grow crops that they rely on to feed their families; access to water is a huge challenge and sources close to the villages have dried up or become polluted. Christian Aid offer practical help, training the effected communities to mitigate for the changes to the weather and natural resources.

I visited a fishing village in Kerala, India recently. The community had turned around a huge waste problem that was destroying the local habitats and creating a health hazard. Local women had been given training and resources to filter and recycle the different elements of their household and local business waste, and traders have swapped from plastic to sustainable resources.

This change caused a small revolution; the area is transformed and the community rightly proud of everything they have achieved. The changes were brought about by the people of Kovalum themselves, but they needed a little help. Positive Change for Marine Life are a project that target people all over the world at risk from climate change and its impact, by providing essential education and resources.

Sharron Brannen

These communities cannot make it on their own, but neither can we. This isn’t the first time that the world has faced environmental adversity, the prophet Joel offers a powerful account of ecological disaster in his native Judah: ‘The seed shrivels ... The fields are ruined; the ground is dried up;the grain is destroyed’. It is easy to be filled with despair like Joel when we look at the global picture of climate change, but these ancient pessimistic words give a voice to our anger and concern.

In the Old Testament Joel instructs his people to repent and ask for forgiveness from God, and the Earth will be returned to its former glory. In today’s crisis could we just all individually ‘own up’ to our part in the depletion of Earth’s resources and proactively ‘do something’ to effect positive change. In Kovalum and Guatemala the communities are already working hard to future-proof their environments; people here are having to face climate change head-on.

Jesus suggests a solution that is both radical and simple ‘I give you a new commandment, that you love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another.’ Jesus shows his love in words and actions that are directed towards the good of others. We are to love our neighbour and all the world is our neighbour.

This Christian Aid week what can you do to help your global neighbour?