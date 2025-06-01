Greenbelt Festival launches NO FLY ZONE, its virtual live-streaming ticket venue. Don’t miss a moment, watch from anywhere in the world

NO FLY ZONE PROGRAMME

Ever missed out on a festival? It’s time to end the FOMO. Greenbelt Festival is launching the NO FLY ZONE, a new virtual venue in partnership with Christian Aid. The NO FLY ZONE will live stream from morning until night throughout the festival weekend. Think of it as a mini-festival from the comfort of your own home, watch anywhere in the world. And the icing on the festival cake? A NO FLY ZONE virtual festival-goer weekend ticket is just £35!

It's often said that Greenbelt is a festival that defies simple description; a mix of music, artistry, activism, belief, theatre, comedy, art and ideas. It’s somewhere to belong to, somewhere to believe in. Greenbelt’s NO FLY ZONE venue offers just that. Now you can be part of it without physically being there. The venue will livestream pretty much 100% of its programming every day; it'll feel like a condensed microcosm of Greenbelt Festival at large.

Catch some festival favourites…

PHENOMENAL SONGWRITERS

NO FLY ZONE TICKET PRICING

Don’t miss Martyn Joseph, a completely unique, mind-blowing artist. His talent is compelling, energetic and passionate. Each day he’ll be hosting his songwriter circle show The Rising live from the NO FLY ZONE where he’ll be joined by a guest from another part of the world as well as a live guest. Remote singer-songwriters include the brilliant talents of Canadian Dave Gunning, American Crys Matthews and Englishman abroad Tom McRae.

Martyn Joseph

SLAM DUNK

Slam-poetry and spoken word legend, Harry Baker,will be offering up a daily injection of Worldwide Woken Spurred. Prepared to be thrilled and inspired by the blistering wordplay from slam poets Luka Lesson from Australia, and Lyndsay Rush (aka Mary Oliver’s Drunk Cousin online) from the States.

Harry Baker

POETRY EXPOSED

Poet and theologian Pádraig Ó Tuama will be hosting a Poetry Unbound-style daily show live from the NO FLY ZONE venue featuring an eclectic mix of inspiring guests including Rumi translator and poet Haleh Liza Gafori from New York City.

Pádraig Ó Tuama

WHO ELSE?

The programme also includes globally renowned authors, including one of our greatest living novelists, Marilynne Robinson from the States, the prolific award-winning author, Tim Winton from Australia with his most recent novel Juice, and philosopher-activist Dougald Hine from the small Swedish town of Östervåla.

Marilynne Robinson

In addition, the NO FLY ZONE plans to connect with Daoud Nassar and family at The Tent of Nations in the West Bank, and team up with Brian Eno in conversation with Liz Slade to take a deep dive on the subject ‘Is Art a Form of Religion or is Religion a Form of Art’.

The venue will also livestream a simple act of Communion service on Sunday morning, and dig into global development issues with its main partners Christian Aid and others.

GREENBELT’S HEADLINERS

But if you want to experience Greenbelt IRL then here’s who to look out for. Headliners include activist and Bridgerton actor Adjoa Andoh; disco soul gospel legends Annie and the Caldwells; Queen of English folk Kate Rusby; afro-fusion collective K.O.G.; clothier, sustainability advocate, the Sewing Bee’s Patrick Grant, tragi-comedy coming-of-age one-man show Jesus, Jane, Mother & Me; musician and activist Brian Eno; politician Jeremy Corbyn; Mercury Prize-nominated singer, songwriter Nadine Shah; stand-up comedian Lost Voice Guy; Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stephens and Silent Witness actor and disability activist, Liz Carr. QUITE THE LIST!

WANNA KNOW MORE? Pop over to Greenbelt’s website to check it out in all its glory - here.

FESTIVAL CREDENTIALS

Each year Greenbelt strives to deliver a festival rich in diversity. Since its inception 51 years ago, its ethos has always been to create a space that is inclusive and representative. Great artistry, courageous activism and open-hearted belief has always been at the heart of the festival’s programming. A true trailblazer amongst UK’s festivals, Greenbelt believes in creating a diverse, intentional, all-inclusive line-up.

The first Greenbelt took place in 1974 on a Suffolk farm with the words ‘If you’ve got a field, you’ve got a festival’. The Sun Newspaper reviewed the first one as ‘The Nice People’s Pop Festival’, but it was more subversive than it appeared.

Over the years Greenbelt has welcomed headline acts such as Pussy Riot, Sinead O’Connor, Kae Tempest, Estelle, Laura Mvula, Magic Numbers, Ezra Furman, and Mavis Staples to name but a few! It has seen early performances by future global artists such as Ed Sheeran, Corinne Bailey Rae, as well as the mighty U2 who played Greenbelt in 1981 when they had only released their first album.

FESTIVAL DATE & VENUE

Thursday 21 – Sunday 24 August 2025 l Boughton House l Kettering

TICKET INFORMATION

You can get your NO FLY ZONE tickets here. Or you can buy tickets and find out more about Greenbelt’s ticketing structure here.

FOLLOW