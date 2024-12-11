Great Bowden Academy celebrates installation of new playground fence thanks to generous donation from Sir John Norwich Charity

Great Bowden Academy is excited to announce the completion of a major upgrade to its playground area, made possible by a generous donation from the Sir John Norwich Charity.

The donation has funded the installation of a brand-new durable fence that now separates the playground from the reading and sensory gardens.

This new fence is not only a visual enhancement to the school grounds, but also an important safety improvement. With the additional security it provides, the school community can enjoy the outdoor areas with greater peace of mind. The newly installed fence is expected to serve the school for many years, ensuring a safe and inviting environment for learning and play.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Sir John Norwich Charity for their kind and thoughtful contribution,” said Rebecca Blagburn, Head of School at Great Bowden Academy.

“This upgrade is a significant step forward in improving our school’s facilities and, most importantly, in creating a safer space for our students. It’s wonderful to see such strong support from local organisations like the Sir John Norwich Charity, and we look forward to the lasting impact this donation will have.”

The Sir John Norwich Charity has a long history of assisting schools, particularly with projects that enhance safety and the overall school experience for children. This donation is part of the charity’s ongoing commitment to supporting educational initiatives in the local community.

“We’re delighted to be able to support Great Bowden Academy with this new fence,” said a representative of the Sir John Norwich Charity. “We believe that a safe and welcoming environment is crucial for students to thrive, and we’re pleased to have played a part in this important project.”

The installation of the fence is part of the school’s wider efforts to continuously improve its facilities for the benefit of students, staff, and the wider community.