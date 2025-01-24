Grace Communion in Harborough held a community Christmas
Our church, Grace Communion Harborough, worked with local charities as well as advertising locally to reach out to our community and invite them to join us for a Christmas Day dinner and party.
We came together to share some beautiful food, sing carols heartily though not necessarily in tune, to engage in a fun little Christmas quiz and to win prizes and receive gifts.
We did this all as a family, even if just for the day and the beauty of this event is that people did make great connections, new friends and absolutely made lots of happy new memories. Our church sponsors the event so instead of donations people made donation if they chose to Dementia Harborough, a local charity close to our hearts.
Our thanks too to the 1st Market Harborough Scouts who gave us the use of their hall for free, generous and kind. The wonderful people of Harborough helped it happen by donating food, gifts, crackers, decorations and their precious time. Many of our guests said the gifts they received would be the only ones this season and that is thanks to the generosity of our wonderful Market Harborough community.
It is our third year and I feel our best yet and we are already really looking forward to sharing Christmas Day 2025 with whoever would like to share this very special day with us. If anyone has any queries or would like to get involved then please get in touch with Sinead - [email protected]