Gold Ribbon Campaign launched in Harborough for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Gold ribbon badges are being sold in Cancer Research UK shops to support life-saving research into childhood cancers.

This September – Childhood Cancer Awareness Month – people across Market Harborough are being urged to help more children and young people survive cancer.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With around 610 new cases in under 25s in the Midlands every year, the public are being urged to support the life-saving work of Cancer Research UK for Children and Young People.

They can help raise vital funds by donating or picking up a gold ribbon badge – the symbol of childhood cancer awareness – available from the Coventry Road shop in Market Harborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cancer is different in children and young people - from the types of cancer that affect this age group, to the long-term effects of treatment such as hearing loss and infertility. So, it needs a different and dedicated approach that Cancer Research UK is helping to drive forward.

Five year old Jaden is enjoying adventures with his dog after treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia

The charity’s advances and breakthroughs have helped to more than double children’s cancer survival in the UK since the 1970s and, today, around 8 in 10 will survive for at least 10 years.

But despite huge progress, cancer remains the leading cause of death by disease in children and young people over the age of one and children’s survival for some types of cancer hasn’t improved much since the 1970s.

That’s why Cancer Research UK has funded many of the world’s most successful clinical trials for children and young people’s cancer treatments and continues to support vital ongoing research and trials in the Midlands and across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 18,000 children and young people have taken part in Cancer Research UK clinical trials across the UK since 2002.

The charity’s spokesperson for Leicestershire, Paula Young, said: “Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we are beating cancer. Step by step, day by day. More than 9 in 10 children and young people who are prescribed cancer drugs in the UK receive at least one drug that Cancer Research UK has helped to develop. And our scientists are unlocking discoveries about these cancers and translating them into new and better ways to diagnose and treat them.

“But too many young lives are still lost to this devastating disease. So, we hope people will show their support this Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and help ensure more children and young people live longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer.”

Pick up a gold ribbon badge in Cancer Research UK shops across Leicestershire or donate online at cruk.org/childrenandyoungpeople