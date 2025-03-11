Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People is asking for gifts sweeter than Easter Eggs this year as 85% of those cared for by the charity can’t eat chocolate.

Each year, the charity is inundated with Easter Eggs, and while it is very grateful for the kind donations, most of the children and young people are unable to enjoy them because of the complex medical conditions they have.

The charity is asking people in Market Harborough to consider donations, in lieu of chocolate. These will help to create memories that will last a lifetime for the 750 babies, children and young people with serious and terminal illnesses, and their families, that Rainbows supports at the hospice, at hospital and at home.

Kate Golding, Head of Relationship Fundraising at Rainbows, said: “Our supporters are so wonderful, and we really do appreciate all of the incredible donations we get. But sadly treats, such as chocolate, are not suitable for most of the children and young people that access Rainbows.

Three-year-old Harper at Rainbows

“Many have a condition called Dysphagia which is the medical term for difficulty swallowing – meaning they are often tube fed through a nasogastric tube or gastrostomy straight into their stomach. This makes treats such as chocolate unsuitable.

“We appreciate people want to give chocolate at Easter but monetary donations really do make a world of difference. They can help fund our Play Team to provide arts and crafts fun and learning or they can pay towards the care of a baby, child or young person being looked after by one of our Care Team, as well as so many other things.”

For more information visit rainbows.co.uk/donate