A giant 8ft ‘thank-you’ card is being unveiled at Highcross Leicester today, for Foxes fans to say goodbye to star striker, Jamie Vardy, after he announced his departure from the club.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of Leicester City’s final home game of the season on Sunday (18 May), against Ipswich, fans will have a chance to bid a fond farewell to their beloved captain, who – after 13 years and 500 games – is set to leave the club.

From today (16 May), until Saturday 17 May, 9:00am – 3:00pm, fans can write a personal message to their footballing hero in the 8ft card, which can be found on Highcross’ upper mall, next to the club’s fan store, which opened at the centre in November 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The card’s design – under wraps until today – is being created by local artist, Kiene, from Graffwerk, a multi-faceted arts project team in the city, responsible for the award-winning Bring the Paint Festival.

Giant 8ft card unveiled for Foxes fans' farewell to Vardy at Highcross Leicester

The card, made from MDF, will feature a graffiti of Vardy in his number nine jersey, accompanied by a series of dramatic news headlines that span his illustrious career.

The event, organised by BBC Radio Leicester and Highcross, is free to attend and shoppers are invited to see the card’s front ‘page’ being created live in the centre on 16 May.

Talking about the giant card’s arrival, Michelle Menezes, centre director at Highcross Leicester, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re so excited to be working with BBC Radio Leicester and Graffwerk to bring such a unique event to Highcross this weekend, with the unveiling of a giant, 8ft card to celebrate Jamie Vardy and all he’s done for this city over the last 13 years.

Giant 8ft card unveiled for Foxes fans' farewell to Vardy at Highcross Leicester

"Jamie has so much to be proud of during his time at Leicester City Football Club - from playing a pivotal role in taking us to the top of the Premier League, to helping secure our first-ever league title — one of the greatest accomplishments in football — his impact has been extraordinary. We know countless fans are eager to express their gratitude and I hope this card, proudly showcasing Kiene’s intricate illustration of a true Leicester legend, serves as a fitting tribute to someone who has given so much to the club and the city."

Adding, Kiene, said:

“It was a genuine pleasure to be involved in such a fantastic, local project. Jamie Vardy’s story is legendary – from non-league to Premier League champions. Capturing that journey through this card was an honour, and seeing how many people have already shown up to spread the love has been really humbling.

“I’m so pleased to have been invited to get involved, and proud to contribute to such a significant tribute.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giant 8ft card unveiled for Foxes fans' farewell to Vardy at Highcross Leicester

To follow along as the card fills up, check out BBC Radio Leicester’s social channels, Facebook, Instagram and X.

For further information about Highcross, visit www.highcrossleicester.com/ or follow the centre’s social media channels – Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.